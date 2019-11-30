{{featured_button_text}}
$2,240 donated for special needs activities

The Arc of Dodge County and Dodge County Special Olympics held its fall banquet Nov. 11. Saint John XXIII Knights of Columbus Council 1837-Beaver Dam donated $2,241, proceeds from the KC Intellectually Challenged Tootsie Roll Drive to support activities for the special needs members. From left, are Matt Lohr, Klara Armstrong, Roy Buske and Jim Hafenstein.

 BERNIE HAFENSTEIN/Contributed

