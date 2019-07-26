$800 donated for Special Olympic athletes

American Van Enthusiasts held a Pub Crawl donated $834 to the Dodge County Special Olympics on July 17. In front, from left, are Special Olympic athletes Amy Wallintin and Lindsey Schoenberger; back row, Jennifer Fuerstenau, coach Marne Berndobler, A.V.E. member Shannon McGilvra, coach Malinda Fuerstenau and coach Greg Armstrong.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)