$200 donated for youth programs

Portage CrossFit Cooperative had about 20 members and athletes from other facilities participate in its Labor Day Hero Workout of the Day, held in honor of fallen military members and first responders. They raised $218 and donated it to the Portage Parks & Recreation Department on Sept. 23 to help support overall wellness and well-being of the youth and families in the community.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)