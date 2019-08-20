{{featured_button_text}}
$2,500 donated to Aquatic Center

At the Aug. 7 Council meeting, the Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce donated $2,500 to the city for the Aquatic Center. Pictured, from left, Vicki Matheys, Peter Hartzheim, Laurie Vande Zande, Betsy Zuhlke.

 JOHN MUND/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.