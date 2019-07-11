$450 donated to ARC of Dodge County

Partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 11, 2019 @ 11:51 am
On July 2, the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis donated $450 to ARC of Dodge County to help support activities for individuals with special abilities. Pictured, from left, are Lisa Karst, Bernie Hafenstein, Tiffany Berndobler, and Marne Berndobler.
