$450 donated to ARC of Dodge County

On July 2, the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis donated $450 to ARC of Dodge County to help support activities for individuals with special abilities. Pictured, from left, are Lisa Karst, Bernie Hafenstein, Tiffany Berndobler, and Marne Berndobler.

 BEAVER DAM NOON KIWANIS/ Contributed
