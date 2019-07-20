$250 donated to church

Culver's in Beaver Dam donated the proceeds of $256 from its share night fundraiser held to benefit St. John's ELCA Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on June 10. Pictured, from left, are Bruce Rohde, Diane Hiley, Linda Smerchek, Dale Smerchek, Cindy Rechek, Deb Price.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)