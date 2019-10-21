$300 donated to FFA

Tyjeski Family Chiropractic offered a new patient special at the 2019 Dodge County Fair where each person that sighed up at the fair a donation would be made to the Beaver Dam FFA for career and leadership development events. Pictured, Dr. Josh Tyjeski, left, presents a $300 donation to Kylie Hupf of the Beaver Dam FFA on Oct. 11.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)