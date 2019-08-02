{{featured_button_text}}
$4,500 donated to fight sex trafficking

Keith Ghanian, president, Countryside Chevrolet presents Tracy Scheffler, founder of 5-Stones, with the $4,500 donation of proceeds from June 2019 car sales on July 10.

 JOAN GEORGE/Contributed
