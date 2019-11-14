$374 donated to fire department

Randolph Piggly Wiggly holds a “round-up at the register program” where customers donate change to a specific cause. In October, the Randolph Fire Department was selected to receive the donations. On Nov. 5, $374.20 was donated to the Randolph Fire Department. Pictured, from left, Assistant Chief Dustin Nieman, store owner Alan Detjen, Chief Ed Hoksbergen, and store manager Nick Weinberger.
