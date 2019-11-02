$1,500 donated to fire departments

Countryside Ford in Columbus donated a portion of its September profits to the Fall River and Columbus First Responders. On Oct. 21, Vince Rushiti, left, presented $750 each, for a total of $1,500 to Fall River’s Fire Chief Gene Adam, center, and Capt. Scott Hazeltine of the Columbus Fire Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)