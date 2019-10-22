$180 donated to firefighters

Metalcraft of Mayville, Beaver Dam facility, held an intercompany 50/50 raffle based around Patriot Day with the proceeds being donated to fire departments in Dodge County where some employees volunteer. The raffle raised $720 with $180 being donated to the Horicon Fire Department on Oct. 3. Pictured, from left, Greg Foltz with Horicon firefighters and Metalcraft employees, Kyle Walters and Josh Miller.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)