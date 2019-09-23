{{featured_button_text}}
$600 donated to food pantry

Steve Oosterhouse presented a $636.75 check to Living Hope Food Pantry from the Randolph Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 16. Pictured, from left, Jill Benson, Steve Katsma, Oosterhouse, Cindy Heller, Stu Mulder, Charlie Mulder.

 JILL BENSON /Contributed
