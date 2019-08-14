$260 donated to GVE

{{featured_button_text}}
On Aug. 13, Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern presented a $263 donation to Green Valley Enterprises, proceeds from the fourth annual Leipsic Car Show held Aug. 4. Pictured, from left, are Tom Grotenhuis, Carter McKnight, Tony Grotenhuis, Rob Servais, Tanya Westphal.

 KYLE GROTENHUIS/Contributed
