$400 donated to holocaust museum

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Soviet Army was on Jan. 27. To mark the occasion, the Baraboo 21 of Baraboo High School showed the movie “Schindler's List” on Jan. 25 at the Al. Ringling Theatre. Baraboo 21 paid the $500 rental fee and $285 license fee to show the movie.

More than 100 residents attended and heard Dr. Marc Seals from University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County introduce the movie. Donations for the United States Holocaust Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C. were requested following the movie and $400 was sent on Feb. 18 with the request that the money be used to continue their efforts to educate the world. Baraboo 21 thoughts enclosed with the donation, "In remembrance of those who perished in the Holocaust, and also of those who resisted it and who survived it."