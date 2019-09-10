$600 donated to homeless shelter

Crawford Oil & Propane held its annual Customer Appreciation Day on Aug. 8 with a matching amount fundraiser; $600 was raised for the River Haven Homeless Shelter in Portage. Pictured, from left, Raquel Schwanbeck, Pete Bartaczewicz, Jon Crawford on Sept. 3.
