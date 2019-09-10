{{featured_button_text}}
$600 donated to homeless shelter

Crawford Oil & Propane held its annual Customer Appreciation Day on Aug. 8 with a matching amount fundraiser; $600 was raised for the River Haven Homeless Shelter in Portage. Pictured, from left, Raquel Schwanbeck, Pete Bartaczewicz, Jon Crawford on Sept. 3.

 JON CRAWFORD/Contributed
