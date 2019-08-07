{{featured_button_text}}
$500 donated to Hope House

Juneau County Tavern League made a $500 donation to the Hope House on Aug. 5. Pictured, from left, are Abbey Buelow, Whitney Ninedorf, Tuna Frisch, and Anna Raschein.

 ANNABELLE LANGE/Contributed
