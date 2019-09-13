{{featured_button_text}}
$205 donated to K9 unit

Proceeds from the sale of Chippy’s Popcorn at the Aug. 6 National Night Out, $205, were donated to the Beaver Dam Police Department K9 unit on Aug. 27. Pictured, from left, are officer Brad Konkel, Chuck Stangl, Police K9 Charlie, Rita Schram, officer Craig Retzlaff.

 CHUCK STANGL/Contributed
