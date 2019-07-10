$1,200 donated to Mauston Summer Recreation Program

Jeff Gray of Gray Electric, left, donated $1,200 to the Mauston Summer Recreation Program director, Mary Bauer, right, on July 8. The donation will be used to help offset the cost of t-shirts provided to all program participants. T-shirts issued each year help with team identification for tether ball and rookie teams as well as provide a level of safety.
