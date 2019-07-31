$500 donated to Mauston Summer Recreation Program

Mauston store director, Travis Pitz and summer recreation director Mary Bauer, displayed the back of this year’s Mauston summer recreation participant t-shirts. Festival Foods donated $500 to the program to help with t-shirt expenses on July 11, as well as 20 cases of water for its participants.
