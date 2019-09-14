{{featured_button_text}}
$5,500 donated to Nation of Patriots

Brad Rhode, certified service manager, on behalf of Countryside Chevrolet Buick GMC presents Nation of Patriots with a $5,500 donation at the 10th annual Homecoming event on Sept. 7 at Swan Park in Beaver Dam.

 JOAN GEORGE/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.