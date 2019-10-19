{{featured_button_text}}
Knights of Columbus donates $754 to Northwoods

Portage Knights of Columbus Council 1637 Grand Knight Gary Anderson, left, and Jerry Bauman, right, present a $754 donation to Jolene Wheeler of Northwoods Inc. of Wisconsin on Monday.

 NORTHWOODS/Contributed
