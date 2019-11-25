{{featured_button_text}}
$200 donated to pantry

Marv Mielke, right, presents a $200 donation to Terri Respalje of the Waupun Food Pantry on behalf of County Line Lutheran Church near Markesan. Proceeds from the annual Chili Supper held Oct. 23.

 MARV MIELKE/Contributed

