$200 donated to pantry

Marv Mielke, center, presents a $200 donation to Rebecca Peaslee, right, and Jill Benson of the Living Hope Food Pantry at Fox Lake. Proceeds from the annual Chili Supper held Oct. 23 at the County Line Lutheran Church near Markesan.

 MARV MIELKE/Contributed
