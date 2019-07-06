$650 donated to pantry

Ava Biel, front left, and Vivian Lichty, back, of Hyland Prairie 4-H are present as Matt Hein of Rechek’s Food Pride presents Colletta Cody of the Dodge County Food Pantry with a check for $650 on June 26. This represents the amount of Dairy Dollars purchased by Rechek’s Food Pride customers to help buy dairy products for the food pantry as part of Hyland Prairie 4-H’s June Dairy Month Promotion.
