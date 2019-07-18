$250 donated to Portage Fire Department

Portage Cross-fit held a fundraiser over the 4th of July and donated $250 in proceeds to the Portage Fire Department to use toward the purchase of new rescue equipment. Two MPD or Multi-Purpose Devices will be purchased. The MPD used in rope rescue will allow lowering and raising without changing hardware.
