$500 donated to Reedsburg Boys & Girls Club

On Oct. 15, Dennis and Rebecca Genthe, owners of Jewels by Design in Reedsburg, donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Reedsburg. Pictured, from left are Tom Benson, Max Buckner, Dennis Genthe and Cathy Yanke.

 CATHY YANKE/Contributed
