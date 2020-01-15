$200 donated to Reedsburg food pantry
On Dec. 27, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 350 presented a $200 donation to the Reedsburg food pantry. Pictured, from left, are Edie Laridean, Reta Hoege, and Shirley Albers.

 RETA HOEGE/Contributed

