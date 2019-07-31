$1,260 donated to Reedsburg Special Olympics

On July 23, Chad Ellett, left, of Taco bell and David Fedderly, right, of Fedderly Chrysler Dodge Jeep presented Dan Gasser, middle, of Reedsburg Special Olympics with a $1,260 donation. The donation was raised at the night glow ball golf outing and a $450 donation from the Reedsburg athletic golf outing.
