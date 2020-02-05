$750 DONATED TO SKATE PARK
Sean Malone and the Portage Alumni Basketball Tournament donated $350 to Portage Family Skate Park Project on Jan. 30. The June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust doubles the donation, making it $750. Interested in donating, visit portageskatepark.org, all donations double through March. Pictured, Kyle Little of PFSK.

 KYLE LITTLE/Contributed

