$300 donated to skatepark

The Portage Family Skate Park Project and Kyle Little, right, received a $140 Margarita Day donation on Aug. 23 from Alonso Aranda owner of La Tolteca, center, proceeds from a community meal. Little also donated $10. The donation doubles, as it will be matched by the June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust. Also pictured, Peter Aleman. To donate, visit portageskatepark.org.
