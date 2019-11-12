{{featured_button_text}}
$1,000 donated to support Family Center

A check for $1,000 raised at the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest was donated on Oct. 31 to the Beaver Dam Family Center. Pictured, from front, left, are ice arena board members Steve Helmer, Dina Statz and Jen Hiley; back row, Chris Westfall, Ray Thurber, Eric Heim, Jim Szopinski, Nicole Lont, Erin Williams and Peppy the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest Mascot, Diana Ogle.

 KEN THOMAS

