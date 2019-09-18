{{featured_button_text}}
$1,000 donated to the Wonewoc food pantry

The Wonewoc Spiritualist Camp and New Beginning Spiritualist Church donated $1,000 to the Wonewoc Food Pantry on Sept. 12. Pictured, from left, are Mark Schoen, Polly Benish and Rev. Carol Luetkens.

 ROBIN BLAKELY/Contributed
