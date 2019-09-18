"Help a Vet" is a special project, co-sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies and Camp Douglas American Legion Post 133 Ladies Auxiliary. Many veterans, are now finding themselves with physical and mental disabilities that require them to be at the VA Hospital in Tomah. They are not able to work, and many cannot support themselves financially. Veterans are finding themselves unable to purchase items for their personal hygiene and clothing needs.
Collection boxes are being placed in area churches and business establishments in the community. Donations can be put in the boxes at Trinity, Grace, and Fountain Churches, Royal Bank in Camp Douglas, Bank of Mauston, St. Stephen's Church in Camp Douglas, Laughing Larry's Oakdale, Hustling 50's Cafe in Hustler and Hooterbowl in Hustler. New underwear, pocket T shirts sizes Large-3X, toiletries, boxes legal size envelopes, adult coloring books Crossword puzzle books and 300 piece jig saw puzzles will be collected during the months of September and October.
