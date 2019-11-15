Donation funds 15 scholarships

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation will be able to award 15 students with one-time scholarships due to the success of The Ledge Games 2019, which raised $7,500, according to an Oct. 23 press release.
This family-friendly competition held in Eden challenges participants in a series of lumberjack activities such as caber toss, hammer toss, archery, keg toss, speed chop, and axe throw. The Ledge Games scholarship, established through the Moraine Park Foundation, focuses on engineering, manufacturing, and technology programs at Moraine Park Technical College.
Students enrolling in engineering, manufacturing, or technology for the 2020-21 school year will be eligible to apply for this scholarship in February 2020. To be considered, students must have an MPTC cumulative or high school grade-point average of 2.75 or higher and enroll in a minimum of six credits per semester.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.
