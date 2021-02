For the month of February, Nature’s Heat LLC, N9171 Highway 80, Necedah, is accepting canned and boxed food items to be donated to the Necedah Food Pantry.

For every item donated receive one entry for a month-end drawing. If donating 10 or more items, receive two entries for each item over 10. The drawing will be held on Feb. 28. Two winners will be awarded 20 bags of heating pellets each.