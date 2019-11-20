Donations made to help students with disabilities

On Nov. 8, the local Knights of Columbus Council 3805 distributed monies to three schools in the city of Reedsburg. The money was donated by community members from the Tootsie Roll Drive to assist the schools with their programs of serving students with intellectual disabilities. The Reedsburg Area High School and Webb Middle School received an $813.25 donation and Sacred Heart School received an $813.26 donation.
