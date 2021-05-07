DONATIONS MAKE JOE’S HOUSE REPAIRS POSSIBLE

Bridges of Dodge County, Inc completed repairs at Joe’s House, a sober living home for men who are working through recovery from substance abuse, with a reunion on April 9. Community and contractor support made the repairs possible when Heimerl Corporation replaced the flat porch roof, valued at $2,500; Wall Fixer Uppers repaired the inside ceiling, $2,550 value with another $650 donation for a total cost of $3,200; and Hometown Glass & Improvement replaced the porch windows, $3,410 value with another $800 donation for a total cost of $4,210. The Walmart Distribution Center donated $5,000 to the project with a total cost of $9,910. The roof repairs were completed in September 2020; the ceiling in October 2020; and the windows in December 2020.