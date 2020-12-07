 Skip to main content
Donations sought for bed builds
Holtz Builders is teaming up with Portage’s local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit organization made up of volunteers dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. On Dec. 8, Holtz Builders will build at least 50 beds and deliver them to local families in the coming weeks. Holtz suppliers donated 100% of the lumber and hardware necessary to build the beds. Employees, families and friends have been donating and collecting bedding sets - fitted sheet, top/flat sheet, pillow case, comforter - and pillows at the Lake Delton office, 101 Miller Drive, and cash donations to cover the cost of purchasing the mattresses. Checks can be made payable to “SHP Portage.” Donations also can be made online at http://ow.ly/kqPa50CyEcG.

Families in need of a bed can request a free bed for their kids at shpbeds.org, click on “apply for a bed.” Each bed will be delivered with a new mattress, new pillow, and a new bedding set.

For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit shpbeds.org.

