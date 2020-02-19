Dorf Haus brings back turtle dinner

Roasted turtle dinners are back on the menu at the Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City. The haddock fish fry dinners will still be available as one of the specials along with turtle on Wednesday and Friday nights from Feb. 28-April 10.
The entrée includes turtle, marinated overnight in carrots and onions and then roasted for four hours served with mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw and the Dorf Haus signature fritters. Cost of the turtle entrée is $18.95. The Friday night haddock fish fry with fritters special cost is $14.95.
For reservations, call 608-643-3980.