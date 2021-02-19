 Skip to main content
Dorf Haus brings back turtle dinner
Roasted turtle marinated in carrots and onions served with mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw and fritters.

 PAM ZIEGLER/Contributed

Roasted turtle dinners are back on the menu at the Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, on Friday nights during Lent, Feb. 19-April 2. The year-round fish fry dinners available on Wednesday during Lent and Friday nights.

The entrée includes turtle, marinated overnight in carrots and onions and then roasted for four hours served with mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw and signature fritters. Cost of the turtle entrée is $19. The Friday night haddock fish fry with fritters special cost is $14.

For reservations, call 608-643-3980, turtle dinners must be ordered in advance.

