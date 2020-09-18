 Skip to main content
Dorf Haus earns awards
The Dorf Haus Bavarian Style Supper Club, earned a silver award for Best Supper Club, a silver for Friday Fish Fry and was named Best Buffet.

 DORF HAUS, Contributed

The Dorf Haus Bavarian Style Supper Club, earned a silver award for Best Supper Club in the annual Madison Newspapers STAR of Madison reader poll as well as a silver for its Friday Fish Fry. The restaurant also was named Best Buffet in the reader poll, where fans voted for a month for all their favorites. Results are published in the State Journal’s annual “Answer Book.”

For more information, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.

