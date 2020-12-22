 Skip to main content
Dorf Haus earns awards
The Dorf Haus Bavarian Style Supper Club, earned a silver award for Best Supper Club, a silver for Friday Fish Fry and was named Best Buffet.

The Dorf Haus Bavarian Style Supper Club, earned a silver award for Best Supper Club in the annual Madison Newspapers "STAR of Madison" reader poll as well as a silver for its Friday Fish Fry. The restaurant also was named Best Buffet in the reader poll, where fans voted for a month for all their favorites. Results are published in the State Journal’s annual “Answer Book.”

“We appreciate our loyal friends and fans who voted for us for supper club, fish fry and buffet. The reader poll voting was just before the pandemic and for the time being, our buffets are on hold,” said co-owner and manager Rebecca Maier Frey.

For more information, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.

