Dorf Haus earns “Best of” reader poll awards

The Dorf Haus Fish Fry earned a silver award and a bronze for its Wisconsin supper club old fashioned.

The Dorf Haus family-owned second generation supper club and banquet facility in Roxbury, has earned awards for its Friday fish fry and old fashioned in the Madison Magazine annual “Best Of Madison” reader poll.

The annual awards, published in the August issue, are based on people voting online during the initial phase where top contenders who make the cut move on to the second phase for additional voting.

The Dorf Haus Fish Fry earned a silver award. The haddock dinner dipped in a light and flavorful breading includes an added twist from the traditional fish fry because it is served with homemade fritters and a choice of fries, baked potato, or German potato salad and cole slaw. The Dorf Haus earned a bronze for its Wisconsin supper club old fashioned.

For more information, visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.

