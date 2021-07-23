Dorf Haus earns “Best of” reader poll

The Dorf Haus family-owned second generation restaurant and banquet facility in Roxbury, has earned awards for its Friday fish fry, brandy old-fashioned and private parties in the Madison Magazine annual “Best Of” reader poll.

The awards, published in the August issue, are based on people voting online during the initial phase where top contenders who make the cut move on to the final poll of the popular Best of Madison contest.

The Dorf Haus Friday fish fry earned a bronze award. The haddock dinner dipped in a light and flavorful breading includes an added twist from the traditional fish fry because it is served with homemade fritters and a choice of fries or German potato salad and cole slaw. On the beverage side, The Dorf Haus took a bronze as the favorite restaurant to sip a brandy old-fashioned cocktail. It is the most popular drink served at the Dorf Haus, with German biers close behind.

The Dorf Haus earned silver honors for the place to book private parties. The banquet room, which seats 225 for sit-down and 450 buffet style, also offers a wooden dance floor and raised platform for bands to entertain.