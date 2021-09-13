 Skip to main content
Dorf Haus earns three awards
The Dorf Haus Bavarian Style Supper Club, 8931 Highway Y, Roxbury, near Sauk City, won the top buffet category and earned favorite awards for best wait staff and fish fry as published in the inaugural People’s Choice Winners Guide as a special section of the Wisconsin State Journal on Aug. 29.

