The Maier family, owners of the Dorf Haus Supper Club, will serve up an extensive Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Dorf House, 8931 County Highway Y, Sauk City, with 15% of the proceeds to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, PANCAN. The fundraiser is in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 60 years ago, with her husband, Vern. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month.
Rebecca Maier-Frey, one of Betty Maier’s nine children and an active partner in managing the Dorf Haus expects more than 700 people, many who have made “The Dorf” a traditional family Thanksgiving gathering for several years. Serving that many guests translates into about 30 large turkeys, 300 pounds of dressing and 80 pumpkin pies plus other traditional Thanksgiving fare including ham, chicken, vegetables, potatoes and salad bar.
The price for the buffet is $19.25 for adults, $7.95 for ages 5-12 years old and $3 for children four and under.
For reservations, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.
