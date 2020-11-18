Dorf Haus offers Thanksgiving-to-go

The Dorf Haus Supper Club in Roxbury, will be closed for onsite dining on Thanksgiving Day but will offer Thanksgiving-to-go dinners for $20. Reservations can be made until 2 p.m. Monday for pick up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Exact times will be determined when placing orders by email at dorfhaus@chorus.net or text 608-516-3053.

Dorf Haus dressing and gravy will be available for pick up on Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day. Cost is $5.95 a pound for dressing and $5 a pint for gravy.

The Dorf Haus continues the annual Thanksgiving Day fundraiser by donating a portion of the proceeds to support The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 61 years ago, with her late husband, Vern. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month.