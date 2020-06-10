Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens
Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens

The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden areas. Seating is available for a maximum six family members or people who have shared close space. One time use disposable menus include Friday fish specials, Saturday prime rib, Sunday chicken and ham plus many other choices including Bavarian entrees, kids menu, appetizers, and light eater selections.

The Dorf Haus is open from 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays and from 4:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Seating in the bar follows the six feet distance regulation. Reservations are suggested. Take out is also available with pick up orders at the hostess station, call 608-643-3980.

For more information, visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.

