The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style supper club, serves up its popular smorgasbords from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5 and 19 at the supper club, 8931 County Highway Y, Sauk City. The all-you-can eat smorgasbord, which has earned newspaper reader polls for best buffet.
The Bavarian Smorgasbord, includes Knackwurst, Schweinsrippen, Sauerbraten, Wiener Schnitzel, Pork Schnitzel, Hocks, Spatzle, Kartoffel, Nudeln, Kraut and other rotating German specialties, plus salad bar and desserts. The cost is $18.95 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 5-12, and $3 for four years old and under.
Buttons & Banjo plays polkas and more from 5:15-8:30 p.m. at each smorgasbord. From September through May, the Bavarian Smorgasbord will be served the first Monday of each month.
The Dorf Haus, celebrating 60 years, is a second generation family-owned restaurant and banquet facility, noted for German and American food. The Dorf Haus continually earns reader poll awards for best fish fry, Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned, supper club, buffet and more. The Monday night Smorgasbord has been a tradition for 37 years.
For more information and reservations, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.
