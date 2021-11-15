Dorf Haus Thanksgiving supports Pancreatic Cancer research

The Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, will serve Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, with 15% of the proceeds to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - pancan.org. The fundraiser is in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 62 years ago, with her husband, Vern. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month.