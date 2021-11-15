 Skip to main content
Dorf Haus Thanksgiving supports Pancreatic Cancer research
The Dorf Haus Supper Club, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, will serve Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, with 15% of the proceeds to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - pancan.org. The fundraiser is in memory of Betty Maier, who co-founded the Dorf Haus 62 years ago, with her husband, Vern. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month.

The price for the buffet is $23 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 years old and $4 for children 4 and younger. Menu includes roast turkey, baked ham, chicken, mashed potatoes, homemade dressing, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, peppered corn, cranberries, mixed salad, rolls. pumpkin pie and ice cream.

For reservations, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.

